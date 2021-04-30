MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) RT continues its operation despite the continuing pressure by the US government, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday, expressing the belief that Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), which is labeled as a foreign agent in Russia, will accept its new status with dignity.

US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday that Washington will respond if Russia shuts down RFE/RL.

"Despite the anti-democratic pressure from the US authorities, RT has somehow adapted to it and continues to work, despite the pressure and humiliation from the US authorities. Just take the White House representatives' claims that the Russian broadcaster is not like the normal US broadcasters! ... I am sure that RFE/RL will also accept its new status with dignity, especially given that it is only required to properly label materials that it publishes," Zakharova wrote on Facebook.