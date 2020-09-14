UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Zakharova Calls Berlin's Advice To Moscow To Contact OPCW On Navalny 'Evasion'

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 10:51 PM

Russia's Zakharova Calls Berlin's Advice to Moscow to Contact OPCW on Navalny 'Evasion'

The statement by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas that Moscow should contact the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) over the situation with opposition figure Alexey Navalny is an "evasion," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The statement by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas that Moscow should contact the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) over the situation with opposition figure Alexey Navalny is an "evasion," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Maas said that the OPCW would conduct an investigation into the situation with Navalny, and that Russia might contact the organization.

"We saw today a statement by Mr. Maas regarding, I quote, 'for all the data that Russia expects, it should contact the OPCW.' Sorry, this is just some real evasion, to put it mildly. But given the resonance and the sensitivity of the issue that we are all observing now, to be honest, I would like to pick up a stronger expression, because this is impossible," she said on the air of the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia German All Opposition

Recent Stories

FBR, ET& NC Punjab sign MoU for database integrati ..

33 minutes ago

UN Chief Hopes Israel-Bahrain Agreement Will Promo ..

33 minutes ago

Kremlin Says $1.5Bln State Loan to Belarus Not Med ..

5 minutes ago

US, Mongolia Agree to Hold Additional Talks on Boo ..

6 minutes ago

Prime Minister for effective policing, new legisla ..

6 minutes ago

43 Head Constables promoted to rank of Assistant S ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.