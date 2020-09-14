The statement by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas that Moscow should contact the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) over the situation with opposition figure Alexey Navalny is an "evasion," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The statement by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas that Moscow should contact the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) over the situation with opposition figure Alexey Navalny is an "evasion," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Maas said that the OPCW would conduct an investigation into the situation with Navalny, and that Russia might contact the organization.

"We saw today a statement by Mr. Maas regarding, I quote, 'for all the data that Russia expects, it should contact the OPCW.' Sorry, this is just some real evasion, to put it mildly. But given the resonance and the sensitivity of the issue that we are all observing now, to be honest, I would like to pick up a stronger expression, because this is impossible," she said on the air of the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.