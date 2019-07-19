(@imziishan)

Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Friday described the extension of the arrest of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal, Kirill Vyshinsky, for another two months as "a shame and disgrace."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Friday described the extension of the arrest of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal, Kirill Vyshinsky, for another two months as "a shame and disgrace.

"

A Kiev court refused earlier in the day to soften Vyshinsky's measure of restraint and left him in custody until September 19.

"Shame and disgrace. That's what European values really are," Zakharova wrote in her Facebook blog.