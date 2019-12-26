Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on Thursday the US military's plans to target sensitive data of Russia's elite illegal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on Thursday the US military's plans to target sensitive data of Russia 's elite illegal.

Earlier on Thursday, the Washington Post reported that the US Cyber Command was planning to target senior Russian leadership and elites if Moscow attempted to interfere in the 2020 US elections.

"They are not telling us anything new. This is what our Western partners have been doing over many years. .. We can only thank them for admitting and providing evidence of their obviously illegal activities," Zakharova said.