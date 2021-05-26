(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The reaction of Western countries to the incident with an emergency landing of Ryanair plane in Minsk is a real hysteria, not supported by anything from the point of view of international law, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"This is a real hysteria. A strange hysteria, not supported by anything from the point of view of either international law or our own experience. When our Western partners did something like that, they never accompanied it with similar statements, hysterical screams," Zakharova told the Rain tv channel.