UrduPoint.com

Russia's Zakharova Comments On Borrell's Statement On CSTO Assistance To Kazakhstan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2022 | 12:39 AM

Russia's Zakharova Comments on Borrell's Statement on CSTO Assistance to Kazakhstan

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on the statement by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell that the assistance of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan "brings back memories of situations to be avoided," and noted that rampant extremism should be avoided

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on the statement by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell that the assistance of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan "brings back memories of situations to be avoided," and noted that rampant extremism should be avoided.

Earlier in the day, Borrell expressed concern about the current events in Kazakhstan and said that the EU was ready to provide "support in addressing this crisis," but warned against the CSTO interference.

"As the saying goes, even a broken clock is right twice a day. Borrell is right: rampant extremism should be avoided and we should keep this in mind," Zakharova wrote on Telegram.

A wave of protests against an increase in gas prices led to nationwide unrest earlier this week, leading to clashes with police, looting and overall insecurity in the country. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency until January 19 and invited the CSTO peacekeeping forces to help bring the situation under control.

Related Topics

Police Russia Kazakhstan January Gas

Recent Stories

CSTO Secretary General Says Peacekeepers' Presence ..

CSTO Secretary General Says Peacekeepers' Presence in Kazakhstan Depends on Situ ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt saves billions after introducing modern techn ..

Govt saves billions after introducing modern technology in construction of roads ..

3 minutes ago
 India's settler-colonialism a grave threat to Kash ..

India's settler-colonialism a grave threat to Kashmiris' existence: Speakers

3 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan's Crisis Years in Making, People Long D ..

Kazakhstan's Crisis Years in Making, People Long Discontent With Gov't Policies ..

3 minutes ago
 US Senior Diplomat Speaks With European Allies Ahe ..

US Senior Diplomat Speaks With European Allies Ahead of Russia Security Talks- S ..

18 minutes ago
 Driver of TV Crew Killed During Shootout in Kazakh ..

Driver of TV Crew Killed During Shootout in Kazakhstan's Almaty - Reports

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.