Russia's Zakharova Comments On Borrell's Statement On CSTO Assistance To Kazakhstan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2022 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on the statement by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell that the assistance of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan "brings back memories of situations to be avoided," and noted that rampant extremism should be avoided.

Earlier in the day, Borrell expressed concern about the current events in Kazakhstan and said that the EU was ready to provide "support in addressing this crisis," but warned against the CSTO interference.

"As the saying goes, even a broken clock is right twice a day. Borrell is right: rampant extremism should be avoided and we should keep this in mind," Zakharova wrote on Telegram.

A wave of protests against an increase in gas prices led to nationwide unrest earlier this week, leading to clashes with police, looting and overall insecurity in the country. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency until January 19 and invited the CSTO peacekeeping forces to help bring the situation under control.

