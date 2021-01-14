UrduPoint.com
Russia's Zakharova Compares Bans Of Trump's Accounts To Online 'Nuclear Explosion'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Russia's Zakharova Compares Bans of Trump's Accounts to Online 'Nuclear Explosion'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, compared on Thursday social media bans of US President Donald Trump's accounts to a "nuclear explosion" in the cybersector, slamming this as a blow on democratic values that the West claims to be attached to.

"Recently, all the major US social media platforms banned the US president's accounts. To do this, no court decision or at least an opinion of some specialized ethics agency was needed. They just disconnected the official accounts with millions of subscribers from the audience.

Even the most devoted partners of the United States who certainly have no tender sentiment to Donald Trump could not tolerate this attack on Western values," Zakharova wrote on Facebook.

According to the spokeswoman, this decision by the US online platforms "can be compared to a nuclear explosion in the cybersector, where consequences are more dramatic than destruction itself."

"Democratic values that the Western community promotes suffered a blow," Zakharova went on to say, also pointing to the ongoing media market revamp and a major digital migration.

