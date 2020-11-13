Commenting on Lithuania's decision to suspend the broadcasting of Russia's RTR-Planeta, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, slammed Vilnius for eradicating all dissimilar views

Zakharova slammed the watchdog's decision as another "infringement on the freedom of speech" in a country that aspires to be a "paragon of Western democracy."

"A short while ago, Lithuania's ... media watchdog launched the procedure to suspend the broadcasting of Russian RTR-Planeta channel, which is popular in the country, under a contrived pretext.

The Lithuanian authorities, which certainly push for the high standards of democratic rights and freedoms in foreign nations, continue at home their consistent policy of eradicating all dissimilar views. Within this policy, Russia media outlets are pushed out from the country's media scene," Zakharova said at a briefing.

In late October, the Lithuanian Radio and Television Commission accused the Russian broadcaster of "incitement to war, discord and national hatred."