Russia's Zakharova Criticizes Macron's Calls For EU Support Amid Belarus Rallies

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 03:57 PM

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused on Monday French President Emmanuel Macron of hypocrisy after he urged the European Union to support the anti-government demonstrations in Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused on Monday French President Emmanuel Macron of hypocrisy after he urged the European Union to support the anti-government demonstrations in Belarus.

On Sunday, Macron tweeted that the EU should support the peaceful opposition rallies in Belarus "for the respect of their rights, their freedom and their sovereignty."

�"When will he [Emmanuel Macron] ask the European Union to continue mobilizing together with the hundreds of thousands of 'yellow vests' who demand respect for their rights, freedoms and sovereignty at peaceful demonstrations? When will the European Union stop waiting for requests from the presidents of its member states and begin to actively mobilize for protest actions within its own area?" Zakharova wrote on her Facebook page, branding Macron's initiative as "hypocrisy.

"

Since Sunday, Belarus has seen daily demonstrations against the official presidential results, which saw incumbent Alexander Lukashenko win his sixth term with over 80 percent of the votes. Around 6,700 people were detained in the protests, and many others were injured, including from law enforcement agencies.

