MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Maria Zakharova, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, has drawn a parallel between the photos of US embassy staffers in Kiev posing in controversial Ukrainian Olympic jerseys and England's team performing a Nazi salute before a friendly fixture with Germans in Berlin in 1948.

The European football's governing body UEFA told Ukraine on Thursday to remove the "Glory to Heroes!" slogan from the national team kit after deeming it political. The slogan is a military greeting in Ukraine and was formally a rallying cry of pro-Nazi paramilitaries in the 1930s.

Zakharova posted a picture in her Telegram channel on Friday that showed American diplomats wearing Ukrainian jerseys during a photoshoot on the embassy's lawn. It was contrasted with a black-and-white photo of team England raising their right hands in the Nazi salute during the German national anthem on May 14, 1938, two months after Germany annexed Austria and less than four months before it invaded Poland.