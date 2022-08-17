UrduPoint.com

Russia's Zakharova Expresses Surprise At IAEA Delay In Visiting Zaporizhzhia NPP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Russia's Zakharova Expresses Surprise at IAEA Delay in Visiting Zaporizhzhia NPP

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday she could not understand why the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) still has not visited the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), routinely shelled by Ukraine, while other high-ranking delegations, including UN chief Antonio Guterres, can come to the country without issue.

On August 2, Zakharova said that the UN Secretariat had blocked an IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which went under Russian control during hostilities and has since been attacked several times by Ukrainian troops. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi denied the accusations, saying the mission was not blocked but rather the Secretariat needed to secure the consent of all sides and that was not possible at the time.

"If the UN Secretary General (Antonio Guterres) can make it to Ukraine, I honestly do not understand why the IAEA delegation ” which is in the UN system and is one of the branches of the 'big UN family' ” cannot go to the ZNPP, according to the UN Secretariat," Zakharova told Radio Sputnik.

Zakharova noted that not only the ZNPP workers but the whole world awaits the IAEA mission, given the tense security situation at the facility caused by continued Ukrainian attacks.

The ZNPP has recently been targeted by multiple missile strikes, prompting fears of a possible nuclear disaster.

Guterres will visit Ukraine on Thursday, where he is scheduled to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Lviv. The UN chief will also travel to Odesa, which is one of the three ports under the Black Sea Grain Initiative to export foodstuff out of Ukraine.

