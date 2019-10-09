UrduPoint.com
Russia's Zakharova Hails Importance Of Open Skies Treaty Amid Rumors On US Withdrawal

Wed 09th October 2019 | 12:10 AM

Russia's Zakharova Hails Importance of Open Skies Treaty Amid Rumors on US Withdrawal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Russia regards the Open Skies Treaty as an important tool of ensuring the European security, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday, commenting on possible US withdrawal from the agreement.

On Monday, House Foreign Affairs chairman Elliot Engel expressed concern over the reports that the administration of US President Donald Trump may leave the Open Skies Treaty. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the United States had made no official announcement that it planned to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty and Moscow did not trust US media reports on that.

"There have been no official statements regarding a US withdrawal from the Treaty on Open Skies at this point. US representatives make statements like this from time to time but the Foreign Ministry does not comment on them. We consider the treaty to be an important instrument in ensuring European security on the same level as the 2011 Vienna document on confidence- and security-building measures.

We welcome the resumption of full implementation in 2019 and the preliminary distribution of active quotas for the monitoring of flights in 2020," Zakharova said, as quoted by the Russian Foreign Ministry's statement.

She pointed out that Russia was still committed to the treaty and showed flexibility to preserve the agreement.

"One example of this is our lifting the ban on flights in 10 kilometer [over 6 miles] zones along the borders with Abkhazia and South Ossetia with the understanding that the permanent nature of this decision depends on Georgia's conscientious fulfillment of its commitments on receiving Russian missions. Regrettably, Tbilisi has not changed its position so far," Zakharova added.

The Open Skies Treaty allows parties to carry out aerial surveillance through scheduled observation flights over each participating state. More than 30 countries are participating in the program created to boost transparency of military activities.

