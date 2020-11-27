(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington's sanctions against Russia are becoming more and more frequent, Spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Washington's sanctions against Russia are becoming more and more frequent, Spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Friday.

"Washington sanction wheel is spinning ever so fast when it comes to anti-Russian restrictions.

It hasn't been a week since the last time, and now, three more commercial companies working in Russia are facing sanctions," Zakharova told a briefing.

The US administration "did not bother to provide any facts, evidence or justification of its actions," Zakharova said.

The spokeswoman pointed out that one of the entities targeted by the latest sanctions had been engaged in the historic Apollo-Soyuz mission, which made the landmark US-Soviet handshake in space possible.