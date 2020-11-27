UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Zakharova On New US Sanctions: New Restrictions Become Frequent

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 04:00 PM

Russia's Zakharova on New US Sanctions: New Restrictions Become Frequent

Washington's sanctions against Russia are becoming more and more frequent, Spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Washington's sanctions against Russia are becoming more and more frequent, Spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Friday.

"Washington sanction wheel is spinning ever so fast when it comes to anti-Russian restrictions.

It hasn't been a week since the last time, and now, three more commercial companies working in Russia are facing sanctions," Zakharova told a briefing.

The US administration "did not bother to provide any facts, evidence or justification of its actions," Zakharova said.

The spokeswoman pointed out that one of the entities targeted by the latest sanctions had been engaged in the historic Apollo-Soyuz mission, which made the landmark US-Soviet handshake in space possible.

Related Topics

Russia Washington National University

Recent Stories

Bakhtawar Bhutto’s engagement ceremony will be t ..

17 minutes ago

ADB approves a $ 300m loan for Pakistan

41 minutes ago

Shadab Khan asks his fans, followers to pray for h ..

57 minutes ago

Next Russian Combat Gear to Be Augmented With AI - ..

1 minute ago

Prudent policies led to positive economic growth i ..

1 minute ago

The Environment Protection Department seals 53 ind ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.