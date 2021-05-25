(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, slammed on Tuesday Western nations' "hysteria" in connection with the Ryanair incident in Minsk, recalling absence of any reaction to previous forced landings.

Speaking at the SolovievLive YouTube show, Zakharova recalled how the plane of the Bolivian president was forced to land in Vienna in 2013 at the request of the US special services, pursuing ex-CIA agent Edward Snowden. In 2004, the personal plane of then-Russian lawmaker Andrey Vavilov was forcibly landed, again at the request of the United States, Zakharova added. In 2012, a Russian plane was forced to land in Turkey for an inspection.

"Do you remember any reaction from NATO to these actions? There was no reaction ... Here are just a few examples. Violent seizures; arrests without trial or investigation, simply on the basis of materials planted by the special services or on the basis of provocations; people, citizens of third countries were transported from one country to another absolutely illegally. For them, this does not count at all, this is normal, this is just daily routine ... And against this background, the West for some reason becomes hysterical now. And we understand why. Because Belarus is on the agenda," Zakharova explained.