Russia's Zakharova Questions 'New European Standards' In EU Report On Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 10:00 PM

The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson has mocked the European Union's watered-down democratic standards after it praised Ukraine's progress toward greater media freedom despite continued attacks on journalists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson has mocked the European Union's watered-down democratic standards after it praised Ukraine's progress toward greater media freedom despite continued attacks on journalists.

The European Parliament on Tuesday published an annual Association Implementation Report on Ukraine.

It concluded that freedom of the media remained "broadly respected" in Ukraine but admitted that physical attacks on journalists some with fatal consequences continued to occur.

"Does that mean you can speak freely until you have been killed? Are those some new European standards?" Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook.

The report was published a week before the EU-Ukraine Association Council, chaired by top EU diplomat Josep Borrell and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. The association pact offers Ukraine a path toward EU membership.

