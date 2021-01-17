UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Zakharova Says Germany's Reply On Navalny Contains 'Nothing In Substance'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Russia's Zakharova Says Germany's Reply on Navalny Contains 'Nothing in Substance'

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, January 17 (Sputnik) - Russia has received Germany's reply to inquiries on the alleged poisoning of opposition activist Alexey Navalny, but it "contained nothing in substance," according to Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

"I saw the headlines about Germany having answered all the questions of the Russian Federation, and I called our experts who are in charge of this issue. They say: 'Well, certainly, we did receive an answer from the German side; the problem is that, as always, it contained nothing in substance in terms of questions asked,'" Zakharova told the Rossiya 1 channel.

Navalny fell ill while aboard a domestic flight on August 20. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane had to urgently land. Local doctors suggested metabolic malfunctions as main diagnosis and said there were no traces of poison in his system.

Two days later, he was flown to the Charite hospital in Berlin for further treatment. Later, the German government claimed to have evidence of his poisoning with a nerve agent from the Novichok group. Laboratories in France and Sweden are said to have backed the conclusion. In September, Navalny was discharged from the hospital.

Moscow insists that Berlin present the biological materials to corroborate the chemical poisoning, so that it could open a criminal case. Russian authorities have sent several requests for legal assistance to Berlin.

Navalny, who accuses the Russian leadership of being behind his poisoning, is planning to return home from Berlin on Sunday. The Russian detention authority has said it will seek to detain him until a court can decide whether his suspended sentence should be changed to prison time over his "malicious violations" of probation conditions.

Related Topics

Russia France German Germany Berlin Omsk Sweden January August September Criminals Sunday All From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves appointment of Rabaa Al Sumai ..

30 minutes ago

DCD organises vaccination visits to non-Muslim pla ..

30 minutes ago

IRENA’s World Energy Transition Day to kick-star ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Ruler briefed on outcomes of survey on famil ..

2 hours ago

UAE is keen to diversify energy sources: Suhail Al ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy issues 9,949 DED Trader licences til ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.