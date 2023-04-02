UrduPoint.com

Russia's Zakharova Says Kiev Desecrates Orthodoxy While West Keeps Silent

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Russia's Zakharova Says Kiev Desecrates Orthodoxy While West Keeps Silent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday that Kiev is mocking and sneering at Orthodoxy, while the West remains silent about it.

Zakharova said on her Telegram channel that April Fools' Day was held "with great fanfare in Kiev," adding that "(Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy, the court and the crowd ” all of them are raging during Great Lent."

"Orthodoxy is being abused, mocked and sneered at before our eyes. The civilized remain silent. That's not the occasion for which they wrote human rights declarations and reports on religious freedom. There will be better occasions, conferences or symposiums. There they will talk about lofty things," Zakharova said.

Earlier in the day, media reported that a court in Kiev put Metropolitan Bishop Pavel, vicegerent of the contested Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, under house arrest for 60 days and barred him from communicating with believers.

On Saturday morning, metropolitan Pavel was presented with official suspicions of "collaboration with Russia and inter-religious incitement" after Ukrainian authorities conducted searches in his house.

He then said that the Ukrainian authorities had sent him under house arrest. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) confirmed his indictment under two articles of the criminal code, specifically "violation of citizens' equality based on their race, nationality or religious preferences" and "justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants."

Tensions between Kiev and the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) escalated after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. On March 10, 2023, UOC monks were ordered to leave the monastery of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, jurisdiction over which was divided between a Ukrainian cultural organization and the UOC, by March 29 for violating the terms of an agreement on the use of state property. Ukrainian Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said the monks could stay in the Lavra if they joined the schismatic Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), a decision that may be "stimulated through the joint work of specialists and law enforcement officers."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Kiev Bishop February March April May Criminals Church Media All From Agreement Race Court

Recent Stories

Arsenal extend PL lead to 8 pts

Arsenal extend PL lead to 8 pts

4 minutes ago
 Liaqat Baloch urges CJP to constitute full court t ..

Liaqat Baloch urges CJP to constitute full court to hear Punjab, KP elections ca ..

35 minutes ago
 Inter suffer Fiorentina defeat, Atalanta boost top ..

Inter suffer Fiorentina defeat, Atalanta boost top-four hopes

35 minutes ago
 Liverpool humbled by Haaland-less Man City

Liverpool humbled by Haaland-less Man City

44 minutes ago
 Conspiracy hatched to portray Islam as 'extremist ..

Conspiracy hatched to portray Islam as 'extremist religion': National Assembly S ..

44 minutes ago
 Coalition govt demands polls simultaneously; warns ..

Coalition govt demands polls simultaneously; warns deviation to create political ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.