Russia's Zakharova Says London Must Explain Text Truss Sent After Nord Stream Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2022 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) The spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova said the world needs to know more about a text message allegedly sent by former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss to US State Secretary Antony Blinken minutes after the attacks on the Nord Stream pipeline network.

On Sunday, Kim Dotcom, the founder of Megaupload file-sharing website and an internet entrepreneur, tweeted that Truss used her iPhone to send a message to Blinken saying "It's done" minutes after the pipeline explosion. According to the entrepreneur, the text Truss sent is well known to the intelligence service of Russia and it is the reason Moscow believes that the United Kingdom was involved in the bombing attack.

"I want to know the London's answer to the following question: 'Has UK Prime Minister Liz Truss sent a message to US State Secretary Antony Blinken immediately after the explosion of the Nord Stream pipeline saying 'It's done?'' Zakharova wrote in her telegram-channel.

She also wrote that millions all over the world are waiting for the answer and they have a right to know what role the Anglo-Saxons played in the attack.

In September, leaks were discovered at the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea near the island of Bornholm. Sweden and Denmark have concluded that the leaks were caused by explosions, but have not said who might be responsible yet.

