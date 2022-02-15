(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday that the United Kingdom should apologize for the false statements in which its officials were claiming that Russia was preparing an offensive against Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday that the United Kingdom should apologize for the false statements in which its officials were claiming that Russia was preparing an offensive against Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in a televised appearance on UK broadcaster Sky news said that Russia is allegedly preparing "false flag operation" against Ukraine, justifying her words by saying that "we've seen the Russians do it before, this is absolutely from the Russian playbook."

"God, bless them all along with the Queen. We did not, for example, bring troops to the UK's borders, but, according to a previous generation of the London political thought, we managed to 'attack' the UK in the area of the Salisbury spire.

It is time for the British side to apologize for all the lies its officials have told their subjects and the international community," Zakharova posted on Telegram.

Over the past few months, Western countries and Ukraine have accused Russia of deploying additional troops along the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied these allegations, saying that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move its troops within its national territory. Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO military activity near its borders and ongoing military support to Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western military advisers in the breakaway Donbas region and increased arms deliveries to Kiev.