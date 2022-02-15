UrduPoint.com

Russia's Zakharova Says UK Should Apologize For False Statements About Ukraine Invasion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Russia's Zakharova Says UK Should Apologize for False Statements About Ukraine Invasion

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday that the United Kingdom should apologize for the false statements in which its officials were claiming that Russia was preparing an offensive against Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday that the United Kingdom should apologize for the false statements in which its officials were claiming that Russia was preparing an offensive against Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in a televised appearance on UK broadcaster Sky news said that Russia is allegedly preparing "false flag operation" against Ukraine, justifying her words by saying that "we've seen the Russians do it before, this is absolutely from the Russian playbook."

"God, bless them all along with the Queen. We did not, for example, bring troops to the UK's borders, but, according to a previous generation of the London political thought, we managed to 'attack' the UK in the area of the Salisbury spire.

It is time for the British side to apologize for all the lies its officials have told their subjects and the international community," Zakharova posted on Telegram.

Over the past few months, Western countries and Ukraine have accused Russia of deploying additional troops along the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied these allegations, saying that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move its troops within its national territory. Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO military activity near its borders and ongoing military support to Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western military advisers in the breakaway Donbas region and increased arms deliveries to Kiev.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia London Kiev Salisbury United Kingdom Border All From

Recent Stories

ANP announces to celebrate Mother Language Day

ANP announces to celebrate Mother Language Day

3 minutes ago
 Khanewal incident culprits to be brought to justic ..

Khanewal incident culprits to be brought to justice just like Sialkot tragedy: A ..

3 minutes ago
 Estonia Says Ratification of Border Agreement With ..

Estonia Says Ratification of Border Agreement With Russia Will Increase Security

3 minutes ago
 Ministry of Defence continues preparations for Uni ..

Ministry of Defence continues preparations for Union Fortress 8 military parade

44 minutes ago
 Lawmakers call for preventing increased women hara ..

Lawmakers call for preventing increased women harassment incidents in Sindh

3 minutes ago
 One COVID patient dies, 65 test positive in Hydera ..

One COVID patient dies, 65 test positive in Hyderabad

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>