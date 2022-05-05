UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Russia's Zakharova Says Unable to Attend UN Information Meeting Due to US Visa Issues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday she was unable to attend the UN Committee of Information session, which is running from May 3 - 13, because the US embassy took too long to issue her a visa.

Zakharova obtained the US visa on Tuesday.

"We requested a visa as we always do.

Speaking of it, we must pay tribute to the UN secretariat, which is hosting the meeting, they did everything they could (to facilitate the issuance of the visa by the US). The US did it (gave me a visa), ... but the problem is they gave it at the moment, when it was too late for me to come to New York before the appointed deadline," Zakharova told the Solovyov Live show on YouTube.

She added that the Russian foreign ministry worked out several routes via Israel, Egypt, and Istanbul, but each of them would have taken took too long to reach New York on time.

