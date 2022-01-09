UrduPoint.com

Russia's Zakharova Says US Can No Longer Lie About Situation In Kazakhstan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday that the United States can no longer lie and use double standards when describing the situation in Kazakhstan as the protests have clearly turned violent.

 

"To keep lying and being hypocritical in this case is no longer possible when they (the US) see hostilities, people armed with military-grade weapons, not weapons for self-defense, people who are beaten, marauders...," Zakharova told the Soloviev Live YouTube show.

She noted that the Russian authorities have already received multiple requests from Russian citizens in Kazakhstan to bring them back and heard many disturbing accounts of the events in the country from them. 

