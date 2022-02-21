(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on a warning from the US embassy in Moscow about alleged possible terrorist attacks in Moscow and St. Petersburg, said on Monday that the US diplomatic mission is behaving "out of touch with reality," seeking to sow fear among the Russian people.

On Sunday, the US embassy in Moscow warned its citizens about of a threat of terrorist attacks in shopping malls and subways in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Russian cities bordering Ukraine, advising that they leave Russia.

"Today, it looks like a real informational terrorist attack (in media against Russia). Yesterday, you probably saw the US embassy in Moscow acting completely out of touch with reality, terrifying the Russians," Zakharova told Channel One Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday commented on the statement of the US embassy, saying that it was an unusual move and that the Kremlin is verifying the information with US intelligence.