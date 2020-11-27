(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday that the US has been developing nerve agents since the 1980s and remains reluctant to get rid of weapons of mass destruction despite all of its calls for fight against chemical weapons use.

"I would like to remind you that the US is the only signatory of the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons which has not yet fully eliminated the chemical arsenal it made known ... The US does not rush to get rid of this type of weapons of mass destruction. Moreover, since the 1980s, the US has been conducting research, development and engineering on chemical neuroparalytic agents.

You may be surprised, but for political reasons they are classified in the West as 'Novichok', which is a Russian word. The US authorities have registered over 140 patents related to the use of this type of chemical weapons," Zakharova said at a briefing, commenting on a recent address by US Assistant Secretary of State Christopher Ford.

The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman also expressed the belief that the Western nations had undermined the reputation of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons with "continuing scandals around the falsified reports about chemical provocations in Syria."