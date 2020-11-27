UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Zakharova Says US Engaged In Nerve Agents Research, Development Since 1980s

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 03:53 PM

Russia's Zakharova Says US Engaged in Nerve Agents Research, Development Since 1980s

The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday that the US has been developing nerve agents since the 1980s and remains reluctant to get rid of weapons of mass destruction despite all of its calls for fight against chemical weapons use

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Friday that the US has been developing nerve agents since the 1980s and remains reluctant to get rid of weapons of mass destruction despite all of its calls for fight against chemical weapons use.

"I would like to remind you that the US is the only signatory of the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons which has not yet fully eliminated the chemical arsenal it made known ... The US does not rush to get rid of this type of weapons of mass destruction. Moreover, since the 1980s, the US has been conducting research, development and engineering on chemical neuroparalytic agents.

You may be surprised, but for political reasons they are classified in the West as 'Novichok', which is a Russian word. The US authorities have registered over 140 patents related to the use of this type of chemical weapons," Zakharova said at a briefing, commenting on a recent address by US Assistant Secretary of State Christopher Ford.

The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman also expressed the belief that the Western nations had undermined the reputation of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons with "continuing scandals around the falsified reports about chemical provocations in Syria."

Related Topics

Syria Russia May All Ford Arsenal

Recent Stories

Bakhtawar Bhutto’s engagement ceremony will be t ..

12 minutes ago

ADB approves a $ 300m loan for Pakistan

36 minutes ago

Shadab Khan asks his fans, followers to pray for h ..

52 minutes ago

Test events for Tokyo Olympics to restart on March ..

3 minutes ago

RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev Holds Talks With France's ..

3 minutes ago

Kremlin: Putin's Big Annual Press Conference on De ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.