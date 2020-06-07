(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) The United States will try to shift media attention from its internal issues, including racial discrimination, to save its image reputation in the eyes of the international community, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

According to Zakharova, the COVID-19 pandemic revealed a number of problems in the Western countries, including lack of unity, health care issues and social tensions. The problem of racism is also prevalent in the western society, especially in the US, which struggles to hide "the scale of the disaster.

"But in order to somehow save the reputation ... it is necessary to make some local regional noise elsewhere. Therefore, I predict media foreign policy noise from the US, which will be activated," Zakharova said in an interview with Solovyov Live show on the Rossiya 1 tv channel, adding that the US is more likely to export "problems" to other countries than democracy.

The foreign ministry spokeswoman also said that Washington has a gun problem and there is a lack of cooperation between authorities and civil society.