UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Zakharova Says US Will Try To Shift Global Attention From Its Domestic Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 07:20 PM

Russia's Zakharova Says US Will Try to Shift Global Attention From Its Domestic Issues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) The United States will try to shift media attention from its internal issues, including racial discrimination, to save its image reputation in the eyes of the international community, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

According to Zakharova, the COVID-19 pandemic revealed a number of problems in the Western countries, including lack of unity, health care issues and social tensions. The problem of racism is also prevalent in the western society, especially in the US, which struggles to hide "the scale of the disaster.

"

"But in order to somehow save the reputation ... it is necessary to make some local regional noise elsewhere. Therefore, I predict media foreign policy noise from the US, which will be activated," Zakharova said in an interview with Solovyov Live show on the Rossiya 1 tv channel, adding that the US is more likely to export "problems" to other countries than democracy.

The foreign ministry spokeswoman also said that Washington has a gun problem and there is a lack of cooperation between authorities and civil society.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Democracy Civil Society United States Turkish Lira Sunday Media TV From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Winners of HIPA’s ninth photo competition announ ..

7 minutes ago

178 DEWA Academy students continue remote learning ..

52 minutes ago

India records another highest single day jump of 9 ..

1 hour ago

Zaki Nusseibeh gives online cultural diplomacy cla ..

1 hour ago

MoE, ADAFSA to develop curriculum for Agriculture ..

2 hours ago

AUS celebrates graduating Class of Spring 2020

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.