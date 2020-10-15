UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Zakharova Says West Should Return Favor To Moscow After Decades Of Proven Loyalty

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 01:10 AM

Russia's Zakharova Says West Should Return Favor to Moscow After Decades of Proven Loyalty

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that for many years Russia had been nothing but a loyal partner to the West, so the time has come for western states to return the favor.

On Monday, the foreign ministers of the EU's member states reached a political decision on new anti-Russian sanctions over the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny with a nerve agent. Russia has demanded that Germany, where Navalny was treated, provide evidence and make materials in his case available to Russian investigators.

"If we are talking about Russia and businesses in which Russia and the European Union are involved, when did we ever let our colleagues from the EU down? .

.. We have shown and demonstrated our reliability for decades. Moreover, in times of crisis situations that our Western partners face, we have always come to their aid," Zakharova said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster when asked if Russia-EU relations could be maintained despite the new sanctions.

The diplomat went on to say that it was now Europe's turn to prove its loyalty as Russia's partner.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow would respond in kind to any sanctions levied by the European Union.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe European Union Germany From Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah Charity International helps restore sight ..

57 minutes ago

World Future Energy Summit to present world’s mo ..

57 minutes ago

UAE Banks Federation’s General Assembly approves ..

2 hours ago

UAE chairs meeting of Executive Office of Council ..

2 hours ago

G20 to extend debt relief for poor countries by si ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Airplane Crosses Israeli Airspace for 1st ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.