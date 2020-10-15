MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that for many years Russia had been nothing but a loyal partner to the West, so the time has come for western states to return the favor.

On Monday, the foreign ministers of the EU's member states reached a political decision on new anti-Russian sanctions over the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny with a nerve agent. Russia has demanded that Germany, where Navalny was treated, provide evidence and make materials in his case available to Russian investigators.

"If we are talking about Russia and businesses in which Russia and the European Union are involved, when did we ever let our colleagues from the EU down? .

.. We have shown and demonstrated our reliability for decades. Moreover, in times of crisis situations that our Western partners face, we have always come to their aid," Zakharova said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster when asked if Russia-EU relations could be maintained despite the new sanctions.

The diplomat went on to say that it was now Europe's turn to prove its loyalty as Russia's partner.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow would respond in kind to any sanctions levied by the European Union.