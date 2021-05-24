The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Monday that she is shocked by the Western nations' reaction to the emergency landing of a Ryanair aircraft in Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Monday that she is shocked by the Western nations' reaction to the emergency landing of a Ryanair aircraft in Belarus.

"It is shocking that the West qualifies as 'shocking' the incident in the airspace of Belarus," Zakharova wrote on Facebook.

According to the spokeswoman, the "Quod licet Iovi, non licet bovi" principle cannot be applied, as "civilized democracies have lost their qualities of leaders."

"Either everything should be seen as shocking: from the forced landing of the Bolivian president's plane in Austria at the US request, to the forced landing of a Belarusian aircraft carrying an anti-Maidan activist in Ukraine just 11 minutes after the takeoff. Or they should not be shocked at all by similar behavior by the others," Zakharova added.