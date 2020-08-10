(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, qualified on Monday as disproportional the Belarusian police's actions against Russian journalists covering the rallies following the presidential election.

"Today marks the fifth anniversary of my appointment to the post of the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Information and Press Department. I could not imagine that on this day I would focus on protecting Russian journalists from disproportional actions of law enforcement agents in the brotherly Belarus," Zakharova wrote on Facebook, commenting on the recent detentions.

Journalists should comply with the legislation of a country they are working in, the diplomat stressed.

"And their activities cannot be legitimate if they have no authorizing document. However, many of them have honestly requested accreditation beforehand, in compliance with all the rules. They were denied accreditation but were beaten with bludgeons on their heads instead," Zakharova said.

"This is certainly not brotherly behavior. They should not act like this," Zakharova concluded.