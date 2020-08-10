UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Zakharova Slams Belarusian Police's Violence Against Russian Journalists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 06:45 PM

Russia's Zakharova Slams Belarusian Police's Violence Against Russian Journalists

The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, qualified on Monday as disproportional the Belarusian police's actions against Russian journalists covering the rallies following the presidential election

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, qualified on Monday as disproportional the Belarusian police's actions against Russian journalists covering the rallies following the presidential election.

"Today marks the fifth anniversary of my appointment to the post of the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Information and Press Department. I could not imagine that on this day I would focus on protecting Russian journalists from disproportional actions of law enforcement agents in the brotherly Belarus," Zakharova wrote on Facebook, commenting on the recent detentions.

Journalists should comply with the legislation of a country they are working in, the diplomat stressed.

"And their activities cannot be legitimate if they have no authorizing document. However, many of them have honestly requested accreditation beforehand, in compliance with all the rules. They were denied accreditation but were beaten with bludgeons on their heads instead," Zakharova said.

"This is certainly not brotherly behavior. They should not act like this," Zakharova concluded.

Related Topics

Election Police Russia Facebook Belarus Post All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan must honour pledge in Jinnah’s 11 Augus ..

3 minutes ago

Umar Akmal case: PCB to file appeal with CAS

6 minutes ago

Issues of deepening cooperation with WHO were disc ..

9 minutes ago

Asefa Bhutto Zardari says her father was indicted ..

21 minutes ago

OCA announces new dates of Asian Beach Games in Ch ..

6 minutes ago

Court adjourns hearing of assets case against Ham ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.