UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Zakharova Slams Pentagon For Distorting WWII Facts

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 12:16 AM

Russia's Zakharova Slams Pentagon for Distorting WWII Facts

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing on Friday that the US Department of Defense's recent project on the events of World War II, which had no mention of the Soviet Union's role in it, was another politically-motivated attempt to distort history with "monstrous claims."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing on Friday that the US Department of Defense's recent project on the events of World War II, which had no mention of the Soviet Union's role in it, was another politically-motivated attempt to distort history with "monstrous claims."

The Pentagon published on Wednesday a quiz and presentation on WWII ahead of the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, saying that the war started in 1939 when Germany and the Soviet Union invaded Poland, followed by a brief summary of the US' role in the European war, starting with the Normandy landings.

Zakharova noted that many in the West "even on such a special day for all of humanity did not stop pursuing attempts to distort history and, having exclusively set political goals as the cornerstone, presented our country [Russia] with monstrous claims of falsehood and hypocrisy."

The Soviet Union has lost over 27 million lives during the four years of war. The military casualties exceeded 8.7 million, which is more than half of the total allied death toll.

The anniversary of the end of WWII is observed annually on May 8 in the West and May 9 in post-Soviet countries, where the period of war from 1941-1945 is referred to as the Great Patriotic War.

Related Topics

Russia Pentagon Germany Poland May World War All From Million

Recent Stories

ERC provides aid to visitors from various countrie ..

1 hour ago

Prominent Muslim scholars support &#039;Pray For H ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Human Resources calls on private secto ..

2 hours ago

German Ambassador in Russia Says Future of Nord St ..

12 seconds ago

Georgia recalls Kiev envoy after Saakashvili appoi ..

14 seconds ago

European leaders evoke WWII spirit to beat pandemi ..

15 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.