MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing on Friday that the US Department of Defense's recent project on the events of World War II, which had no mention of the Soviet Union's role in it, was another politically-motivated attempt to distort history with "monstrous claims."

The Pentagon published on Wednesday a quiz and presentation on WWII ahead of the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, saying that the war started in 1939 when Germany and the Soviet Union invaded Poland, followed by a brief summary of the US' role in the European war, starting with the Normandy landings.

Zakharova noted that many in the West "even on such a special day for all of humanity did not stop pursuing attempts to distort history and, having exclusively set political goals as the cornerstone, presented our country [Russia] with monstrous claims of falsehood and hypocrisy."

The Soviet Union has lost over 27 million lives during the four years of war. The military casualties exceeded 8.7 million, which is more than half of the total allied death toll.

The anniversary of the end of WWII is observed annually on May 8 in the West and May 9 in post-Soviet countries, where the period of war from 1941-1945 is referred to as the Great Patriotic War.