Russia's Zakharova Suggests US Cheers Up From Non-Optimistic Mood Ahead Of Talks

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Russia's Zakharova Suggests US Cheers Up From Non-Optimistic Mood Ahead of Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on the White House official's words about heading into Geneva talks without optimism, suggested the US colleagues work on cheering up.

"Well, let them lift the mood somehow," Zakharova told the Soloviev Live YouTube show.

Next week, Russia and the United States will hold another round of dialogue on strategic stability in Geneva, followed by a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council in Brussels and consultations within the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe in Vienna.

More Stories From World

