Russia's Zakharova Urges Pompeo To Send Aid To Donbas Instead Of Tweeting Praises For Kiev

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 10:37 PM

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo should be paying more attention to sending humanitarian aid to eastern Ukraine rather than tweeting support for Kiev, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday at a briefing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo should be paying more attention to sending humanitarian aid to eastern Ukraine rather than tweeting support for Kiev, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday at a briefing.

On Wednesday, Pompeo tweeted that the US' support for Ukraine was "unwavering" and that his country was committed "to working with our Allies and partners to keep pressure on #Russia to live up to its commitments."

"Perhaps there is a desire to feel connected to the process.

It would be better if they [the United States] sent humanitarian aid to the east of Ukraine," Zakharova said, adding that Washington could send food, medicine and items for civilian infrastructure.

The United States has been providing military support for Ukraine since 2014, after the latter was faced with the reunification of Crimea and Russia, and a military conflict in the Donbas region. Both Kiev and Washington have accused Moscow of interfering in Ukraine's internal affairs, claims Russia has refuted.

