MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Russia's Zarubezhneft is interested in seeking new oil projects for investment in Kazakhstan, the Russian Energy Ministry said.

A meeting of the intergovernmental commission on Russia-Kazakhstan energy cooperation was co-chaired by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk and Kazakh First Deputy Prime Minister, Finance Minister Alikhan Smailov.

"Russia's Zarubezhneft is interested in looking for oil projects for investment in the Republic of Kazakhstan, including in cooperation with Kazmunaigaz," the ministry said.

Following the meeting, the sides noted successful interaction between Russia and Kazakhstan in the oil and gas sphere and in the electric power industry.

Zarubezhneft is a holding company that unites more than 20 joint ventures and subsidiaries in various segments of the oil and gas business. The sole shareholder is Russia represented by the Federal Agency for State Property Management.