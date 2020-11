(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Russian Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev has arrived in Armenia as part of interdepartmental delegation to discuss humanitarian tasks, as well as the implementation of the trilateral statement on Karabakh, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Saturday.

"Yevgeny Zinichev will hold a working meeting on November 21 with Armenian Minister of Emergency Situations Andranik Piloyan and Azerbaijani Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov ... In addition, members of the interdepartmental delegation will meet today with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan," the ministry said.