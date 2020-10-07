UrduPoint.com
Russia's Zircon Hypersonic Missile Successfully Hits Target In Barents Sea - General Staff

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 12:49 PM

Russia's Zircon Hypersonic Missile Successfully Hits Target in Barents Sea - General Staff

Russia's Zircon hypersonic cruise missile was launched from the White Sea and successfully hit a target in the Barents Sea, with its speed exceeding March 8, Russia's Chief of General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov told President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Russia's Zircon hypersonic cruise missile was launched from the White Sea and successfully hit a target in the Barents Sea, with its speed exceeding March 8, Russia's Chief of General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov told President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

"Yesterday, the Admiral Gorshkov frigate launched the Zircon cruise missile from the White Sea at a target located in the Barents Sea. The task was completed successfully, a direct hit was registered.

The range of the flight reached 450 kilometers [279 miles], maximum altitude totaled 28 kilometers, the duration of the flight totaled 4.5 minutes. The missile developed the speed of over March 8," Gerasimov said.

Upon the completion of state tests, Zircon will enter service with the Russian Navy's submarines and surface ships, the chief of the General Staff added.

Putin praised the successful test as a highly important step toward the Russian armed forces' equipment with modern weapons.

