Russia's Zircon Hypersonic Missile Successfully Hits Target In Barents Sea - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

Russia's Zircon Hypersonic Missile Successfully Hits Target in Barents Sea - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Russia's Zircon hypersonic cruise missile was successfully test-launched from the White Sea to the Barents Sea, it hit a sea target after flying 450 kilometers (279 miles) at a speed exceeding 8 Mach, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The first test was conducted in early October.

"The Admiral Gorshkov frigate, the lead frigate of Project 22350, fired the Zircon hypersonic cruise missile from the White Sea at a complex target in the Barents Sea," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement, adding that Zircon hit the target in 450 kilometers at a speed exceeding 8 Mach.

