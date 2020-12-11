(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Russia's Zircon missile was launched off a ship and struck a target on shore at more than 350 kilometers (217 miles), the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

According to the ministry, the maximum speed of the missile exceeded Mach 8.