Russia's Zircon Missile Strikes Target At Over 350Km - Defense Ministry
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 04:24 PM
Russia's Zircon missile was launched off a ship and struck a target on shore at more than 350 kilometers (217 miles), the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Russia's Zircon missile was launched off a ship and struck a target on shore at more than 350 kilometers (217 miles), the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.
According to the ministry, the maximum speed of the missile exceeded Mach 8.