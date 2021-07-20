UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 02:28 PM

Russia's Zircon to Be Test-Fired at 'Aircraft Carrier' From Barents Sea Soon - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The Russian Northern Fleet's frigate of project 22350 Admiral Gorshkov will perform in the coming days a new test launch of the Zircon hypersonic missile at an "aircraft carrier" target from the Barents Sea, a source in the defense sector told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"In the coming days, Admiral Gorshkov will launch another Zircon rocket from the Barents Sea at a naval target imitating an enemy aircraft carrier," the source said.

"The launch will be carried out in a heavy-threat environment," the source added.

This will be the second launch this year and the fifth one in total. The last one took place on Monday from the White Sea at a ground target. The completion of state tests is scheduled for later this year, according to Sputnik sources.

