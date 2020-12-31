UrduPoint.com
Russophobia Key Factor In US Internal Political Struggle - Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 04:50 AM

Russophobia Key Factor in US Internal Political Struggle - Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) Russophobia in the United States is one of the key factors in the internal political struggle, and media play an important role in this, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"First, this is one of the key domestic political factors, factors of the electoral cycle, election campaigns - everything that is connected with Russia," Zakharova said on RTVI YouTube channel.

"Second, of course, US media play in this not only a certain, but one of main roles. I mean in whipping up anti-Russian sentiments," she said.

More Stories From World

