'Russophobic Consensus' in US Congress Will Not Change After Midterms - Antonov

SAN FRANCISCO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) The Russophobic consensus in the US Congress will not change after the midterm elections, however, Moscow is ready to work with Washington, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told reporters.

"It would be naive to expect something good, that on November 9 after finalizing the results, the doors will open and they will be glad to see Russian diplomats or the Russian ambassador on the Capitol Hill," Antonov said. "Whoever wins the election, this Russophobic consensus will remain."

Moscow is ready for a change, he added, and has no problem resuming contacts along any line, but Russia "will not run after the Americans, beg them, let's meet, let's talk.

"We are ready to talk only on an equal footing, only when Russian national interests are taken into account. It will never be otherwise," he said.

Antonov said this consensus in Congress hinders parliamentary relations in any form.

"It is allegedly impossible to talk to us. Moreover, all deputies and all senators are on sanctions lists, they don't even want to talk to them through non-governmental organizations. This is rather sad," Antonov said.

He stated that he tried to establish contacts with the leadership of the Senate and the lower house, but there was either no answer at all or there was no indication that in the current conditions such contacts are not needed by the United States.