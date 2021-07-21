UrduPoint.com
Russophobic Remarks By US State Dept. Counselor 'Wishful Thinking' - Russian Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) US State Department Counselor Derek Chollet uttered russophobic remarks regarding Russia and Ukraine that simply represent "wishful thinking," the Russian Embassy in the United States said on Wednesday.

"The russophobic remarks by Derek Chollet are, to put it mildly, wishful thinking," the Russian Embassy said via Twitter.

"He is obviously not familiar with the content of the talks between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in Geneva."

In interviewwith Ukrainian media, Chollet accused Russia of waging aggression against Ukraine and creating problems for negotiations to take place. Chollet also said Russia uses its energy resources as a weapon against Ukraine and as tool to exert pressure on Western Europe.

Russia has repeatedly rejected all accusations of involvement in the conflict in Ukraine and of weaponizing its energy  resources.

