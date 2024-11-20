'Rust' premieres three years after on-set shooting death

The Western "Rust" got its world premiere on Wednesday at a Polish film festival, three years after its cinematographer was killed in an on-set shooting

Torun, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Western "Rust" got its world premiere on Wednesday at a Polish film festival, three years after its cinematographer was killed in an on-set shooting.

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin was accused of violating gun safety rules in the 2021 death of Halyna Hutchins, but his involuntary manslaughter trial collapsed earlier this year.

Hutchins's mother refused to attend the premiere "when there is still no justice for my daughter".

"Baldwin continues to increase my pain with his refusal to apologise to me and take responsibility for her death," Olga Solovey said Tuesday.

Director Joel Souza, who was wounded in the shooting, introduced the movie at the Camerimage film festival -- known for celebrating cinematography -- in Torun, northern Poland.

He told AFP the "massive devastation" of the shooting had left him an emotional wreck.

"'Rust' just became this sort of insane hurricane," he said. "You're just left to sort of pick up the pieces."

The filmmaker admitted that he agonised over whether to complete the movie.

"I was definitely on the fence... There was a time when I thought I just didn't want to make movies anymore," he said.

He said what convinced him to finish it was learning that Hutchins's husband wanted her final work to be seen.

Camerimage said it was also Hutchins's "dream" to have her work shown at the festival.

The premiere was preceded by a minute of silence for Hutchins, whom Souza described as "a real joy to know" and "someone who spoke Westerns very well".