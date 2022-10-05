UrduPoint.com

'Rust' Producers, Family Reach Settlement A Year After Halyna Hutchins Was Shot On Set

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2022 | 10:03 PM

'Rust' Producers, Family Reach Settlement a Year After Halyna Hutchins Was Shot on Set

Almost a year after a cinematographer for the movie "Rust" was accidentally shot and killed on set, the film production company and the estate of Halyna Hutchins have reached a settlement, her husband said in a statement distributed by US media

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Almost a year after a cinematographer for the movie "Rust" was accidentally shot and killed on set, the film production company and the estate of Halyna Hutchins have reached a settlement, her husband said in a statement distributed by US media.

"We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of 'Rust,' including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed," Matthew Hutchins said in a statement, quoted by Variety.

As part of the settlement, Hutchins will serve as an executive producer on the film and receive a portion of the profits.

The lawsuit, filed in February in Santa Fe, against Baldwin, the film's production companies, its producers and other key members of the crew, alleged numerous industry standard violations.

Hutchins said he had no interest "in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame" against producers or Baldwin.

"All of us believe Halyna's death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna's final work," he explained.

Halyna Hutchins died almost a year ago after an on-set incident where Alec Baldwin, the star and producer of the western, was handling a firearm which went off. Baldwin has claimed that he didn't pull the trigger of the gun he held, but an FBI investigation concluded that the firearm that killed Hutchins could not have been fired "without a pull of the trigger while the working internal components were intact and functional."

Baldwin maintained that he thought he was holding a "cold gun" - one without live ammunition. The bullet killed Hutchins and wounded Joel Souza, the director.

