'Rust' To Premiere Three Years After On-set Shooting
Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2024 | 05:50 PM
Torun, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The Western "Rust" will get its world premiere on Wednesday at a Polish film festival, three years after its cinematographer was killed in a tragic on-set shooting.
Hollywood star Alec Baldwin was accused of violating basic gun safety rules in the 2021 death of Halyna Hutchins, but his involuntary manslaughter trial collapsed earlier this year.
Hutchins's mother refused to attend the premiere "when there is still no justice for my daughter".
"Baldwin continues to increase my pain with his refusal to apologise to me and take responsibility for her death," Olga Solovey said Tuesday.
Director Joel Souza, who was wounded in the shooting, will introduce the movie at the Camerimage film festival -- known for celebrating cinematography -- in Torun, northern Poland.
He said the "massive devastation" of the shooting left him an emotional wreck.
"'Rust' just became this sort of insane hurricane," he told AFP.
"You're just left to sort of pick up the pieces."
The filmmaker admitted that he agonised over whether to complete the movie.
"I was definitely on the fence... There was a time when I thought I just didn't want to make movies anymore," he said.
He said what convinced him to finish it was learning that Hutchins's husband wanted her final work to be seen.
Camerimage said it was also Hutchins's "dream" to have her work shown at the festival, but that "Baldwin will not be there".
The Emmy-winning actor was holding a revolver during a rehearsal on set in New Mexico when a live round was fired, fatally wounding 42-year-old Hutchins.
In a tragic irony, the film centres on an accidental killing -- a parallel that Souza called "unsettling".
"It's a strange one to unpack. When people hear about it, they generally fall silent for a few moments because they can't believe" it, he said.
Recent Stories
LHC rejects plea seeking bail for Imran Khan in all cases
Shoaib Akhtar still hopeful about India's visit to Pakistan for ICC Champions Tr ..
Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC grants him bail in Toshakhana case II
World leaders urged to tackle water and climate crises; Pakistani entrepreneur i ..
20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business Professional Council Abu Dhabi
12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed in brazen attack on Bannu Che ..
Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA
PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points
Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b
A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024
More Stories From World
-
Gatland changes four for Wales clash with South Africa42 seconds ago
-
Gatland changes four for Wales clash with South Africa11 minutes ago
-
Spain minister says 'dangerous' to doubt state agencies' role in floods11 minutes ago
-
US decision on Ukraine missiles 'big mistake' that could 'escalate conflict': Erdogan11 minutes ago
-
'Sport will have the last word' as WRC title goes down to the wire in Japan30 minutes ago
-
Russia arrests German citizen on sabotage charges: news agencies31 minutes ago
-
'Kidnapped' Uganda opposition figure Besigye appears in military court31 minutes ago
-
'No controversy' around Alldritt exclusion for Argentina Test41 minutes ago
-
Besigye kidnapping: Uganda president's doctor turned rival2 hours ago
-
'Eternal' Nadal leaves legacy as he retires from tennis2 hours ago
-
France's Alldritt dropped for Argentina Test2 hours ago
-
Kremlin says US 'doing everything' to prolong 'war' in Ukraine3 hours ago