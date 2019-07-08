UrduPoint.com
Rustavi 2 Anchor Who Insulted Putin Must Be Extradited To Russia - State Duma Speaker

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 09:24 PM

The State Duma believes a criminal case must be initiated against Georgian TV anchor Giorgi Gabunia, who insulted Russian President Vladimir Putin, and added that Gabunia must be extradited to Russia, Russian lower house speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said Monday

On Sunday night, Gabunia opened his show "Post Scriptum," broadcast by Rustavi 2 channel, with a monologue about Putin that featured extremely obscene language. The journalist's remarks have already been condemned by Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili and Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze.

"All [members of the State Duma Council] have agreed that it is necessary to prosecute the representative of Georgia, who behaved in a boorish way... insulting the [Russian] head of state, to extradite him to the territory of Russia so that our court could determine the extent of responsibility," Volodin told reporters.

