Rustavi 2 Co-Owners Refuse to Dismiss CEO After Airing Lewd Anti-Putin Rant - Lawyer

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Co-owners and partners of the Georgian Rustavi 2 tv channel refused to yield to demands from one of the shareholders, Nino Nizharadze, to fire the channel's CEO Nika Gvaramia, Giorgii Klavlashvili, her lawyer, said Wednesday.

On Sunday, Rustavi 2 TV host Giorgi Gabunia started his "P.S." program with swearing at Russian President Vladimir Putin. Nizharadze, who owns nine percent of the channel's stocks, demanded dismissal of the CEO as she considered such behavior inappropriate.

"This decision has not been an unexpected one as the partners and Gvaramia himself have always shared a unified opinion.

Nika Gvaramia has declared that a two month suspension for Gabunia is the maximum of what could have been done ... We think that because the incidents the channel's management should be punished," the lawyer told reporters.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has condemned Gabunia's diatribe against Putin, having judged it as an open provocation by the Georgian opposition. President Putin, meanwhile, declined the proposal to press charges against Gabunia, saying it would be "too much honor" for the Georgian TV host.

