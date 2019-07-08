Georgian broadcaster Rustavi 2 said on Monday that it considered journalist Giorgi Gabunia's indecent statements about Russian President Vladimir Putin unethical but still condemned the reaction of Georgian authorities, viewing it as a threat to the freedom of expression and pressure

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Georgian broadcaster Rustavi 2 said on Monday that it considered journalist Giorgi Gabunia's indecent statements about Russian President Vladimir Putin unethical but still condemned the reaction of Georgian authorities, viewing it as a threat to the freedom of expression and pressure.

On Sunday evening, Gabunia opened his show "Post Scriptum," broadcast by Rustavi 2, with a monologue about Putin that contained extremely obscene language. Both Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili and Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze firmly condemned Gabunia's remarks.

"We believe that in any situation, a journalist must observe ... the corresponding ethical requirements ... the tv company believes to be categorically unacceptable the attacks and threats made by the Georgian authorities in response. Such statements from the government and moreover the threats ... constitute restriction of freedom of expression guaranteed by the Constitution, interference in media freedom and legalization of censorship," the channel said in a statement.

According to the broadcaster, the government's actions and statements were indicative of possible "revenge" against the TV company. Rustavi 2 also called on the public not to leave the government's statements without a response.

Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said very little in response to Gabunia's insulting remarks, merely stating that the present situation was "Georgia's problem."

Relations between Moscow and Tbilisi have been especially tense ever since Russia recognized Abkhazia and South Ossetia as independent states in August 2008 and helped to protect the republics from Georgian troops that tried to re-establish control over the territories. Bilateral relations further deteriorated after mass anti-Russia rallies were held in Tbilisi in late June, resulting in Russia completely banning direct flights to and from Georgia.