Rusty Rail A Gruesome Reminder Of Chile 'death Flights'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 11:00 AM
Santiago, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) In a museum in Chile, a piece of rusty railroad serves as a gruesome reminder of the long-gone military dictatorship's practice of dumping dissidents into the ocean.
On display since last week at the Museum of Memory and Human Rights in Santiago, the exhibit, encrusted with molluscs, is believed to have been used to sink the body of one of the hundreds of victims of the Augusto Pinochet regime of 1973 to 1990.
Just over a meter long, it was recovered from the seabed 10 years ago by police divers following up on information from an ex-soldier.
"It is a piece of tangible and emotional evidence of a policy of extermination.
.. of making all traces of a crime disappear," the museum's head of collections and research, Maria Luisa Ortiz, told AFP.
The dictatorship of Pinochet, who took power in a coup, left more than 3,200 victims, according to authorities, many assassinated or forcibly "disappeared."
The whereabouts of 1,162 people remain unknown to this day.
The piece of rail is displayed in a glass case in the museum's "Discoveries" section, along with a piece of rust-stained rope and a bolt found with it.
