Ruto Insists Not To Blame For Kenya Protest Deaths
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2024 | 01:00 AM
Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Hundreds of people marched in the Kenyan capital Nairobi Sunday, to honour those who died in anti-government demonstrations this week, as President William Ruto insisted: "I have no blood on my hands."
Rights groups say at least 30 people died in protests driven by a government drive to substantially raise taxes in the East African country.
Ruto, in his television interview, put the toll at 19, the first figures issued by the authorities. He promised a full investigation into the deaths.
Largely peaceful rallies turned violent last Tuesday when lawmakers passed the deeply unpopular tax increases following pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Police opened fire on protesters who stormed the parliament complex and a fire broke out.
"I have no blood on my hands," said Ruto during the interview with Kenyan tv.
Referring to the deaths, he said: "It is very unfortunate.
As a democracy that should not be part of our conversation..."
"There will be an investigation on how these 19 Kenyans died," he added. "There will be an explanation for each and every one of them.
"The police have done the best they could," said Ruto.
"If there have been any excesses, we have mechanisms to make sure that those excesses are dealt with."
The clashes were unprecedented in the history of the country since its independence from Britain in 1963.
On Saturday, a few hundred people gathered in Uhuru Park in central Nairobi following an appeal on media.
After singing and lighting candles, they waved Kenyan flags and chanted as they marched past the hospital where some of the injured protesters are being treated.
Demonstrators dispersed peacefully late in the afternoon.
After the protests turned deadly on June 25, Ruto's administration ultimately withdrew the bill.
