Rutte: Cycling 'Trump Whisperer' Set To Steer NATO In Wobbly Times
The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Best-known for riding his bicycle to work, often crunching an Apple, Dutchman Mark Rutte will need all his sense of balance to steer NATO through one of its toughest-ever periods.
NATO's 32 nations on Wednesday officially appointed the outgoing Dutch prime minister as their new boss, adding that he would take over on October 1.
Rutte, who stands 1.93 metres (six feet four inches) tall, has many nicknames including "Teflon Mark" due to his resilience to scandals, and "The Trump Whisperer" for his ability to manage former US president Donald Trump.
The first quality made the 57-year-old his country's longest-serving leader, bouncing back after resigning in 2021 over a benefits scandal and eventually stepping down last year after a bitter row over asylum.
But the latter skill might have persuaded NATO leaders to rally around Rutte, as the alliance nervously eyes a potential second term for Trump, famously luke-warm on US commitment to the group.
Rutte is widely credited with rescuing a 2018 NATO summit by talking Trump around on defence spending, and he showed typical Dutch directness by brazenly contradicting the president in the Oval Office.
In an exchange that later went viral, Trump claimed it would be "positive" whether or not the EU and the United States managed to clinch a trade deal.
The visiting Rutte scoffed out loud and interjected: "No! It's not positive. We have to work something out."
More recently, Rutte displayed more Dutch directness at the Munich Security Conference in February, saying Europe had to work "with whoever is on the dance floor".
"All that whining and moaning about Trump -- I hear that constantly over the last couple of days, let's stop doing that," he said.
