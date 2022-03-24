UrduPoint.com

Rutte Not Expecting EU To Impose New Sanctions Against Russia On Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2022 | 09:08 PM

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday that he does not expect the European Union to impose new sanctions against Russia during the ongoing summit

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday that he does not expect the European Union to impose new sanctions against Russia during the ongoing summit.

"We will discuss sanctions. I don't think we will decide on sanctions (today)," Rutte told reporters ahead of the EU summit.

